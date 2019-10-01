Inquiry on in Niloufer clinical trials case
Amid allegations of illegal clinical trials being conducted at Niloufer Hospital, a formal inquiry was launched on Monday to investigate all the clinical drug trials being conducted in the hospital.
Published: 01st October 2019 04:58 AM | Last Updated: 01st October 2019 04:58 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Amid allegations of illegal clinical trials being conducted at Niloufer Hospital, a formal inquiry was launched on Monday to investigate all the clinical drug trials being conducted in the hospital. A three-member committee will be looking into all the evidence provided by the doctors and paramedical staff