Into an enchanting universe

HYDERABAD : Books can transport us to magical, far-off places in an instant. They help cheer us up, and sometimes, can be our best companions. Self-confessed bibliophiles Sonali Dabade and Akila G share their interests, favourite reads and more. Edited excerpts:

Tell us more about yourself.

Sonali Dabade: I am an author, BookTuber, book blogger, Bookstagrammer, and editor with dreams of travelling the world someday. I’m also an ex-software engineer who gave it up because I wanted to write and work with books.

Akila G: I am a book lover, word brewer, poetry dweller and therefore, in pursuit of insanity.

What do you do for a living?

SD: I primarily am a freelancer, and do book reviews on my blog and YouTube channel. I’m also an editor on a couple of websites, so that kind of pays my bills.

AG: I am a qualified company secretary working in the legal and finance domain.

How do you make time to read?

SD: My love for books overpowers anything else, and I make it a point to read while eating, to listen to an audio book while commuting, and even read a physical book while sipping a cup of coffee.

AG: I had not allotted any specific time to read but my nine-year-old daughter made it a point that I must pick a book at bedtime so that she would do it too! I always carry a book in my bag and grab any opportunity during travel to read, be it in the local train to work or at the airport.

Since when did you get addicted to books?

SD: I’ve been an avid reader since I was a kid. It was my dad who instilled this in me. He read nearly 1,300 books in his prime. Being an introvert, I took to reading like fish to water and he encouraged my reading habits by taking library subscriptions when I was a kid. I got hooked on to the Enid Blytons, the Tinkles, Champaks, Chacha Chaudhrys! Later, when I was grown up enough, he introduced me to Alistair Maclean, Robert Ludlum, and Frederick Forsyth. We would go to the Sunday book market in Abids where we would splurge (at the time) and buy a bag full of books.

AG: I was around four or five when my parents got me Uncle Pai’s Tinkle and then there was no looking back. I have grown up seeing my parents read – newspapers, books, magazines. No smartphones back then! I have seen them sit and read. And I took to books. The first illustrated classic that I got to read was Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. It was a gift from a family friend.

What kind of books do you prefer?

SD: It completely depends on my mood. If I’m in a contemplative mood, I like fiction that philosophises to me. If I just want to distract myself, I’ll read fast-paced books like thrillers. If I’m feeling nostalgic, I’ll read Harry Potter or The Fault in Our Stars. AG: No such specifications. But I mostly seek and prefer poetry – small, terse, so many thoughts knit into one and satisfying.

What are some of your favourite books?

SD: The Harry Potter series by JK Rowling, The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, Fierce Fairytales by Nikita Gill, A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, ‘The Song of Achilles’ and ‘Circe’ by Madeline Miller, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, the Hastinapur series by Sharath Komarraju, We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo, Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee – I could go on for eons!

AG: Oliver Twist and a Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, Secret Seven adventures by Enid Blyton that made me dream and dream, A Capital Adventure by Deepa Agarwal. I was a ten-year-old residing in the Capital when I got hold of the book. My daughter has got me hooked to Harry Potter. Tough to choose from poetry because it is the voice of the poet that speaks to me. So I read two or three collections simultaneously including a few shared by friends or found on the net. Right now, I am reading ‘How We Measured Time’ by Sivakami Velliangiri and ‘Green is the colour of Memory’ by Huzaifa Pundit.

Who are some of your favourite authors (across different genres)?

SD: This, too, is a long list. All the authors mentioned above, plus Jeffrey Archer, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Angie Thomas, John Green, Agatha Christie, Jojo Moyes, Anuja Chauhan, Sarah J. Maas, Maeve Binchy – asking a bookworm their favorite author is a little like jumping into a rabbithole.

AG: Charles Dickens, Somerset Maugham, Enid Blyton, JK Rowling (my daughter’s recommendation), Ruskin Bond, RK Narayan. Poets Kamala Das, Jayanta Mahapatra, Sylvia Plath, Nissim Ezekiel. There are many contemporary poets who have emerged as admirable wordsmiths. It will be unfair to name only one or few.

If money weren’t a criteria, how would you like to spend your days?

SD: I’d love to travel the world without too much luggage – that’s important because a bookworm packing their bags is like someone moving cities! So if money weren’t an issue, I could buy them wherever I visited and then, the bonus would be that I could donate them to people who didn’t have access to them! Also, I’d build my own library. That would be a dream come true.

AG: Have a big book bank and dive into it like Uncle Scrooge! But too wishful...

These days, many kids are forgetting the beauty of reading. What must be done?

SD: It’s completely up to the parents to put a smartphone or a book in the hands of their children. It’s about teaching through example. Kids look up to their parents and learn from them. So even in this aspect, they will follow the parents’ example. It’s another matter altogether if the child simply cannot put their mind to reading. Forcing reading upon someone isn’t the same as introducing them to the joys of it, so one has to be careful!

AG: We need to read along with them and let them see us pick a book and read instead of the phone.

Is there any book that had a profound influence on your life? If yes, which one?

SD: Harry Potter series. It came to me at a time when I was struggling with the outside world and taught me so much. It gave me solace, it showed me different kinds of magic, demonstrated familial relationships, showed me the meaning of true friendship! I’ve read this series 31 times from end to end and am on my 32nd time and to this day, I find it as enticing, intriguing, and loving as I found it the first time around!

AG: Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. His stories touched a lot on the sensitive side of human emotions. Very different from the adventures and mysteries that I was reading. His characters always emerged as warriors to me.

