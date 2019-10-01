Lady, areyou fiscally FIT?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Manju Latha Kalanidhi “Whatever I earned as an actress, I have invested wisely. I haven’t been working for the past eight years and enjoying my time with my kids, but am reaping the rich benefits of my investments. My parents taught to handle finances and my husband also respects. Financial literacy helped me achieve this,” said actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday at Poorna Convention, Kondapur, as part of a panel discussion titled Financial Literacy for Women.

It was organised by Million Moms, an initiative to keep mothers healthy, fit and financially independent, a brainchild of Hyderabad- based orthodontist Dr Mani Pavitra. “Besides the husband in the family, if the wife is also financially literate, it will be c o l l e c t ive wisdom. Two minds are better than one,” she added. SK Joshi, Chief Secretary of Govt of Telangana, who also took part in the panel said that financial literacy must be taught as a subject from school level, he said and added that government schemes are always focused at women.

The panel discussion moderated by journalsit Premamalini Vanam also had Kalpana Behara, Head of Digitisation, Program Management at UBER and Mamata Nalla Reddy, an advertising professional. “Time to change our mindset and be proactive,” said Kalpana while Mamata said that smart planning can help one to retire early and enjoy life.

Speaking to the 300 plus gathering, Dr Pavitra said the discussion sought to fill the financial literacy gap women have. Learning is neither easy or quick. Becoming financially literate should be on our to-do list, she added.