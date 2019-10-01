Man gifted raincoat for his tireless efforts to manage traffic in Hyderabad rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a moving gesture, a techie who volunteers for Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to manage traffic was gifted a raincoat by a passerby.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan on Monday took to Twitter and shared the same.

Jagadeesan has been managing traffic at ICICI junction in Financial District for the last four days when the city has been facing incessant rains leading to waterlogging and vehicular congestion.

Speaking to Express, he shared that the kind individual who lauded his effort was an IT professional named Meghna who works in the same building. "It's a company of 10,000 people but she recognized me from that day and wanted to thank me for volunteering. I'm really moved and glad that our efforts are changing people's mindset," noted Jagadeesan.

His tweet has gone viral on Twitter with more residents wanting to volunteer with traffic police to manage the unruly traffic in the city's IT hub.

He further shares that the program of having traffic volunteers manage the roads in assistance with traffic police is bringing a slow and steady change in the area as many are more receptive to traffic rules.

"I have taken to Twitter to share this experience as well. For the last eight days, despite heavy rains and bad road conditions, people don't try to hurry and break rules. They halt behind the stop line and follow rules. It's a huge change we are seeing," added Jagadeesan.