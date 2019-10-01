Home Cities Hyderabad

Man gifted raincoat for his tireless efforts to manage traffic in Hyderabad rains

Touched by his efforts, a lady who works in Jagadeesan's office gave him a thank you note and a raincoat as a token of appreciation. 

Published: 01st October 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains

The heavy rains have brought Hyderabad's IT hub to its knees. (Photo | S Sengabapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a moving gesture, a techie who volunteers for Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to manage traffic was gifted a raincoat by a passerby. 

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan on Monday took to Twitter and shared the same.

Jagadeesan has been managing traffic at ICICI junction in Financial District for the last four days when the city has been facing incessant rains leading to waterlogging and vehicular congestion.

Speaking to Express, he shared that the kind individual who lauded his effort was an IT professional named Meghna who works in the same building. "It's a company of 10,000 people but she recognized me from that day and wanted to thank me for volunteering. I'm really moved and glad that our efforts are changing people's mindset," noted Jagadeesan.

His tweet has gone viral on Twitter with more residents wanting to volunteer with traffic police to manage the unruly traffic in the city's IT hub. 

He further shares that the program of having traffic volunteers manage the roads in assistance with traffic police is bringing a slow and steady change in the area as many are more receptive to traffic rules.

"I have taken to Twitter to share this experience as well. For the last eight days, despite heavy rains and bad road conditions, people don't try to hurry and break rules. They halt behind the stop line and follow rules. It's a huge change we are seeing," added Jagadeesan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidyasagar Jagadeesan Traffic volunteer Hyderabad rains cyberabad
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp