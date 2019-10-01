Mondays or rain, dandiya goes on!

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD : Goddess Durga sat majestically in background as the stage was set for Navratri Utsav 2019 while the Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet, started to fill up with people. Young, old, couples, families and gangs of friends Day Two of the Navratri Utsav (on Monday) brought many together for a night of dancing. Before the music by Mumbai-based band Darshan Pandya and band began, the guests who were dressed in traditional kediyu dhotis and chaniya cholis, in the brightest colours stopped to take selfies against the Durga pandal.

It wasnt long before the host announced that the first competition for the night, ‘traditional round’ was about to begin. Those who registered for the competition gathered on the special dancefloor in front of the stage to dance the Garba. It was a mesmerising sight to watch as they all moved in harmony as if they were a single entity. The band played Bollywood hits like Tum Hi Ho and Enna Sona against the traditional rhythm of Garba. Couples danced along the beats in colour coordinated attires all put together with utmost care. Why not, the best dressed and those who represented the culture authentically would be awarded later.

Swathi and Ashish Sawariya who were dressed in white attire complete with ivory bangles, turban and loads of glitter are regulars to the event and make sure they participate every year. The participants included children who enthusiastically competed with the adults in their moves as their proud parents clicked pictures.

While Day One was Halloween themed, the theme of Day Two was Best Namo Avtar. The participants are to dress up to look like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several Nehru jackets in various colours and long kurtas appeared in the event. Young ones even put on a fake beard and moustache to cinch the title of the Best Namo Avtar. Tuesday is going to be about Best Rockstar costume.

Actor Anirudh Dave was the special guest of the day. Refreshments were abundant as the dancers made their way to refuel for the night. With trippy beats and food to keep you going, it wasn’t surprising that Hyderabadis turned up to the Navratri event despite it being a Monday.



