Sahara group chief Subrata Roy’s former pet Chimpanzee attacks zoo gardener in Hyderabad's  Nehru Zoological Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gardener working at the Nehru Zoological Park here was attacked by a chimpanzee on Monday after the animal escaped while being shifted to another cell. Further chaos, however, was averted as the zoo veterinarians were nearby, though it was a holiday. They reached the spot within minutes and tranquilised the chimpanzee.

The around-50-year-old gardener, A Yadaiah, suffered bite injuries on his leg. He was taken to a hospital, given the vaccination, and treated for the injuries. His condition is stable, said Hyderabad zoo curator N Kshitija. The chimpanzee that attacked the gardener was Suzie, the celebrity inmate of the zoo, who was earlier Sahara group chief Subrata Roy’s pet.

It escaped from its enclosure and reached the zoo’s food court, which was about 100 m away. Since it used to be a pet, and was not wild, it did not escape very far or climb high on the trees, making it easy for veterinarians to catch it.“Around 12.30 pm, the chimp was being shifted to a cage. It was then that it attacked Yadaiah,” a zoo official said.