Seized Saidabad school ‘attempts’ to reopen

The school had been locked up by the Deputy Inspecting Officer (DyIO) of Saidabad on September 26.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an unprecedented move, officials of the State’s School Education Department have sought police action against the management of a private school in Saidabad which had been seized by the department for running without requisite permission. The school management has been accused of breaking open the official seal and making attempts to reopen the school. The school authorities, however, have said they had nothing to do with the incident. 

The school had been locked up by the Deputy Inspecting Officer (DyIO) of Saidabad on September 26. On Monday, it was found that the seal had been torn, and the lock broken outside the school. “After getting a tip-off on Monday morning, I went to the school and saw the official paper seal had been torn off and some labourers were working inside the school.

The labourers told me that the school management had let them in. However the management refuted the allegation,” said Sreedhar Reddy, DyEO, Saidabad. Reddy later submitted a formal complaint to the Malakpet police and the school was sealed again. 

Ali Zaffar, an official from the school, refuted all allegations and said that some miscreants with vested interests are trying to malign the school’s name. “Earlier, we had received permission to function so we started functioning. But while the school’s file was still pending at the DEO’s office, the school was seized. We are fine with the law taking its course. The management was not involved in removing the seal and reopening the school,” he told Express. 

