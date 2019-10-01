Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court Chief Justice flags off Hyderabad Metro shuttle services

The services will be free for the first one week, and thereafter, passengers will be charged `15. 

Published: 01st October 2019 05:50 AM

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, launching shuttle services between High Court and MGBS Metro station in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Monday flagged-off shuttle services offered by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), between the high court and the MGBS Metro station from the high court premises. The shuttle service will be available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm at an interval of 15 minutes. The services will be free for the first week, and thereafter, passengers will be charged `15. 

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice asked HMRL managing director NVS Reddy to increase the shuttle service frequency from MGBS Metro Station to the high court during peak hours and also requested him to introduce similar shuttle services to all other district courts located in the twin cities from the nearest Metro station.

The Chief Justice also underlined the importance of the public transport system as it will help reduce traffic congestion and pollution level and advised the MD to give wide publicity, put up signboards etc. so that people are aware of the facility.

