As the D-Day inches closer, Hyderbada’s crowd grows at Navratri

Day three of Navratri Utsav 2019 was a hoot and a half with young and old joining in

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dandiya nights in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Oishani Mojumdar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the third night of the Navratri Utsav- 2019 progressed, Hyderabadis decked up in their best traditional attire, armed with their dandiyas, and hit the dance floor at Police Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Even the most introvert of people would not be able to resist the synchronised Garba choreography to the seasons latest tracks being performed by a live band. Living up to the cosmopolitan culture of Hyderabad, people from all walks of life graced the happening night, absorbing the otherwise North Indian traditions. For some, this is a way of preserving their traditional folk dances of Garba and Dandiya Raas. However, the highlights of the night had to be the mother and daughter duos who matched their outfits to the T. From traditional surashtra headgears to contemporary floral patterns with a big dose of sequins, fashion stayed the forefront motive of the evening.

As the evening dipped into the late night, the otherwise enthusiastic dancers took a break from Garba to indulge in Insta-worthy selfies at the ‘I love Navratri’ installation, which turned out to be the perfect spot for newlywed couples to get their festive portraits clicked.

The ‘Dress like a Rockstar’ competition was the theme of the night but the guests had a different interpretation of “rockstar” apparently. Well, for these dandiya fans, Falguni Pathak can be considered the iconic rockstar of Navratri!  To keep up with the young crowd’s ever-changing palate, the city’s iconic Ram Ki Bandi dished out a variety of dosas along with a spread of chaat, Chinese, Italian and Frankies.  For tonight’s festivities, the costume competition’s theme is going to be ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and the prizes of all the competitions through the Utsav will be announced on the last day.

Decoding Garba outfits
Women: Chaniya Choli, a combination of the gagra or lehenga (long skirt) and the choli (blouse).
Men’s Outfit: Kediya Dhoti, is a long-sleeved upper garment, pleated at the chest and reaching to the waist with a traditional dhoti
ACCESSORIES: Turbans, silver/mirrored jewellery, barefoot embellished sandals

