Ban on single-use plastic at tourist places in Hyderabad from Gandhi Jayanti

HYDERABAD: From Gandhi Jayanthi Day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will implement ban on single-use plastic and on plastic covers which are less than 50 microns at heritage structures and tourist places such as Charminar, Golconda, Quli Qutub Shah Tombs, Birla Mandir, Macca Masjid, Salar Jung Museum, Shilparamam and Tank Bund

GHMC will take up ‘shramadanam’ as a mass movement for implementation of ban on single-use plastic. A special drive will be conducted and awareness will be created among citizens to not use single-use plastic.

From October 3 to October 27, GHMC will make efforts to recycle the collected plastic waste leading to a plastic-free Diwali. To reduce the use of single-use plastic, GHMC will pick up all plastic which are less than 50 microns, such as plastic covers and glasses.

The GHMC, along with voluntary organisations, will pick up litter from roads, parks and other prominent places. The civic body wants walkers to take to ‘plogging’ every day to make the city cleaner, greener and healthier. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It encourages people to pick up litter while running or walking. Plogging can also be viewed as a workout as a person has to bend, squat or stretch to pick up the litter while doing running, jogging or walking.

Advertisement fees of hoardings revised

Hyderabad: The GHMC has revised advertisement rates of hoardings, neon glow sign boards and others in several localities for this financial year’s second half-yearly payment. The GHMC has given 30 days time to private agencies to pay the difference amount as per revised rates as a one-time measure