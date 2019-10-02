Home Cities Hyderabad

CBI books ex-SBI officials, businessmen for Rs 5.36 crore loan default

In the complaint, the SBI officials have alleged that Abdul Rawoof, during his tenure in the bank, colluded with NAR traders, Lakshminarayana and Krishna Prasad and caused wrongful loss to SBI.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI officials have registered cases against former SBI officials and few businessmen for allegedly duping the bank to the tune of Rs 5.36 crore for defaulting a loan amount.

The agency has booked cases on Abdul Rawoof Pasha, former RMME of SBI, Parishram Bhavan branch, NAR traders and enterprises, T Lakshminarayana, a messenger of SBI, Yellareddyguda branch and Kotakonda Krishna Prasad, a partner in NAR traders and others.

Abdul Rawoof, an officer of MMGS under suspension, was responsible for marketing, processing, documentation disbursement, follow up, supervision and recovery of SME advances which was conspired and colluded along with Lakshminarayana by deposing fabricated deed as collateral security for SME advance. It is learnt that during the time of sanctioning loan, Abdul Rawoof failed to verify the details of deeds pledged before bank and issued loan.

