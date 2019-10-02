CMO official’s sign forged, Hyderabad Central Crime Station police registers criminal cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Tuesday registered criminal cases against miscreants who allegedly forged the signatures of the Principal Secretary of Chief Minister’s office (CMO), S Narsing Rao, in connection with a land regularisation issue.

The miscreants forged signatures of the CMO official in a case of land regularisation of Hussainabad Housing Society for registration of land located in city’s Serilingampally area. DCP, CCS, Avinash Mohanty said that the Officer on Duty (OD) of CMO Principal Secretary lodged a complaint with the CCS police on Tuesday in connection with the forgery of signatures. Based on the complaint, the police have registered criminal cases.