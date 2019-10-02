Home Cities Hyderabad

L&T takes up repairs at Hyderabad's eight metro stations, loose concrete, stones noticed

According to Metro officials, these repairs were undertaken after L&T formed six teams of special engineers to micro-examine the structures.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:49 AM

Repair works underway at Ameerpet metro station, in Hyderabad on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the tragic death of 26-year-old Mounica under the Ameerpet Metro station, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (L&TMRHL) woke up to the issue of structural repairs and made rectifications at over eight locations where loose concrete pieces, loose coping stones, plaster peel-offs, non-structural cracks, etc were seen. These stations are Balanagar, Parade Ground, Rasoolpura, Hitec City, LB Nagar, Gandhi Bhavan, New Market and Osmania Medical College.

According to Metro officials, these repairs were undertaken after L&T formed six teams of special engineers to micro-examine the structures.“Equipped with boom lifts and floodlights, they carried out the rectification work from midnight to early morning on Tuesday without obstructing traffic,” said an official press release from L&T. As per the official, in Balanagar Metro station, the parapet wall plaster patch was peeling, at the Parade ground, the upstanding wall had loose concrete, and at Rasoolpura Metro, loose coping stones above the parapet wall were seen at both the entry and exit gates.

At Hitec City Metro station, the authorities were seen chipping concrete along the edge of the slab, and at New Market Metro station, a plywood piece below the end of the staircase was being removed. “All parts of the station areas and other structures are being micro-examined. While the overall position of the structure is found by the experienced engineering teams to be safe and satisfactory, we are not taking any chances. Even minute non-structural cracks, surface peel- offs, concrete chip-offs, loose concrete pieces and loose coping stones are being rectified,” said the official release.

