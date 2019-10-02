Million Moms organise Purusha Sooktam play to take on gender stereotypes

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When men and women are equals, why do they have such a complex relationship? The 90-minute Telugu play titled Purusha Sooktam staged at Poorna Convention in Madhapur in Saturday sought an answer to this million-dollar question at an event organised by Million Moms. It is a community of moms who are encouraged to embrace physical, mental, emotional and financial fitness.

The play directed by veteran anchor and actor Jhansi opens to a man (played by Vamsee Chaganti) and the woman (actually his feminine energy, played by Jhansi herself) having a scuffle and trying to show oneupmanship over each other. The set, a stark black and white backdrop with the Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus inspired well for the woman and shell for the man, literally set the tone for the yin and yang in a human.

The play has just two actors who launch into monologues about stereotyping that happens in society. If a man behaves like a brute, could it be because the society has always put emphasis on suppression of emotions as it is not macho to look vulnerable? Is a man insecure because he has no vent for his anger? The play, using stark statements (Nenu magadni, I am a man), evocative poetry (by actor Uttej) and lines that touch your heart, conveys the urgent need to liberate the man of the burden of ‘manliness’ and make him feel like a human, a human who can express, share, cry, lose and hug others during times of difficulty.

Actor Vamsee has an expressive face and body language and to quote the oft-used Insta line, ‘slays it’ with elan. An actor to watch out for! Director Jhansi throws light on a man’s reflections and proves that the best man to do a job, is well, a woman. Dressed in a simple white outfit, she plays the Devil’s Advocate and asks relevant questions to the man and the audience. Music by Tirlok C and KP Vathyam and their use of percussion is impressive. A Kathanika production, the play won accolades from the audience comprising accomplished Tollywood personalities such as K Vishwanath, Krishna Vamsee, Paruchuri, Raj Kandukuri, Renu Desai, Pragnya etc, besides whistles from the audience, a rarity in plays. Hyderabad certainly needs more plays like this, in the local language which can address such grassroots issues. Purusha Sooktam is certainly an experiment bound to yield rich gender results.