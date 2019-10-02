People buy cheaper MMTS tickets to access Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With South Central Railways (SCR) spiking the platform ticket rates by Rs 10 at the Kacheguda and Secunderabad stations, from Tuesday, many people are instead purchasing MMTS tickets. The idea of higher-priced platform tickets is to curb non-train users from hanging around at the station, however, commuters have found a way around it. The stations began charging Rs 20 instead of Rs 10 for platform tickets. Owing to the relatively higher price charge, visitors to these railway stations are now purchasing MMTS tickets priced at Rs 5 instead, to go on to the platforms.

With the TSRTC going on strike, the rush at Secunderabad station might increase as several buses will be off the roads. Clarifying that the measure is only employed to manage footfall, an official spokesperson said, “SCR does not employ this as a revenue-generating tactic. Rather, it is for crowd control.”