Telangana State Pollution Control Board takes up plastic ban campaign on Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) is all set to take up a six-week-long ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign to tackle the plastic menace in the city. During the large-scale awareness campaign, the TSPCB will be sending out 35 lakh SMS to the citizens regarding plastic menace.

The campaign focuses on creating mass awareness of plastic waste. Through this campaign, TSPCB aims to not just educate the citizens about the growing plastic menace, but also to sensitise all government departments, business organizations and other plastic generators about the issue. The campaign, from September 11 to October 27, is part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.