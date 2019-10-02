University of Hyderabad awards degrees to 1,565 students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From being institutions aimed to excel in teaching and research, varsities today are now adding translation knowledge and technological innovation to create new socio-economic opportunities, said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary Department of Science and Technology while addressing the 21st convocation of the University of Hyderabad at Shanti Sarovar Brahmakumaris Auditorium here on Tuesday.

As many as 1,565 students, including 862 postgraduates and 264 PhD scholars, were awarded their degrees. In addition to this, five young faculty were awarded the Chancellor’s Awards for the year 2019 in recognition of their overall contribution to the university, in spheres including research, teaching and mentoring of students.

This year’s convocation marked UoH’s entry into issuing digital certificates from National Academic Depository (NAD).