Going beyond the classroom

HYDERABAD: For 27 students and their faculty from Loyola Academy, Alwal, the trip to Krantinagar in Bhadradri, a tribal village in Kothagudem last week, was a trip of their lifetime. It was here that they voluntarily put away their phones to enjoy the sunrises and sets. They walked on grass, climbed trees, ate simple, yet delicious meals made by the indigenous people.

A student enjoying nature

in the hamlet

‘The trip was part of Beyond 103, an initiative by the Department of Mass Communication at Loyola Academy. The batch 2017- 2020 as part of their Development Communication subjects were keen on understanding the rustic life. So we decided to travel to a hamlet and perhaps do something concrete for them during the trip,” says Hima Bindu Achanta, founder of the three-month old ‘Beyond 103’, named so after the room number of the department in the campus. “I used to work for a website which focusses on the human stories and came across a video on the tribal people of Bhadradri there,” says Hima Bindu, lecturer in Mass Communication.

“So students along with two other faculty went to the hamlet and came back happy after having made a difference,” says faculty VJ Bharati. The team spent three months to raise Rs 1,44,000 and they purchased provisions including rice, lentils, cooking essentials, stationery, two camping beds, sports equipment, medicines, clothes and even mosquito nets. Fr. Anthony Pothireddy (Principal), Fr. Bala Swamy (UG Vice-Principal), Loyola students for overseas also made significant donations.

“This is the first time students took an initiative to make so much difference to their lives,” says Dr. Narender, who left Hyderabad three years ago to serve the tribals and take care of their health who coordianted the trip.

“They thoroughly enjoyed every moment there, from the delicious food they prepared with the amenities we provided to arranging a campfire accompanied by a tribal dance on that night, and a beautiful shelter for us to stay. Students also engaged in teaching them the alphabet and music. The respect the tribals gave us has got no words to even explain it. And the walks were even more beautiful where the students got a chance to use the cell phone and cameras only for capturing the moments and nothing else,” says Hima Bindu.

The students also realised that most of the kids suffer from protein deficiency, and they don’t have stationery. “So we provided everything possible to them, which will be used for three months at least,” said the students. The team also collected 200 saris and donated to the women. “We hope to do such trips every semester so that students can understand development dynamics and give back to the community. Such hands-on projects give them invaluable exposure,” she adds.