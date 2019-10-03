Home Cities Hyderabad

Going beyond the classroom

City students come back from a trip to a tribal village in Kothagudem and with a fresh perspective about the world the indigenous people reside in

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

A student engages the tribal kids

A student engages the tribal kids

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For 27 students and their faculty from Loyola Academy, Alwal, the trip to Krantinagar in Bhadradri, a tribal village in Kothagudem last week, was a trip of their lifetime. It was here that they voluntarily put away their phones to enjoy the sunrises and sets. They walked on grass, climbed trees, ate simple, yet delicious meals made by the indigenous people. 

A student enjoying nature
in the hamlet

‘The trip was part of Beyond 103, an initiative by the Department of Mass Communication at Loyola Academy. The batch 2017- 2020 as part of their Development Communication subjects were keen on understanding the rustic life. So we decided to travel to a hamlet and perhaps do something concrete for them during the trip,” says Hima Bindu Achanta, founder of the three-month old ‘Beyond 103’, named so after the room number of the department in the campus. “I used to work for a website which focusses on the human stories and came across a video on the tribal people of Bhadradri there,” says Hima Bindu, lecturer in Mass Communication.

“So students along with two other faculty went to the hamlet and came back happy after having made a difference,” says faculty VJ Bharati.  The team spent three months to raise Rs 1,44,000 and they purchased provisions including rice, lentils, cooking essentials, stationery, two camping beds, sports equipment, medicines, clothes and even mosquito nets. Fr. Anthony Pothireddy (Principal), Fr. Bala Swamy (UG Vice-Principal), Loyola students for overseas also made significant donations.

“This is the first time students took an initiative to make so much difference to their lives,” says Dr. Narender, who left Hyderabad three years ago to serve the tribals and take care of their health who coordianted the trip.  

“They thoroughly enjoyed every moment there, from the delicious food they prepared with the amenities we provided to arranging a campfire accompanied by a tribal dance on that night, and a beautiful shelter for us to stay.  Students also engaged in teaching them the alphabet and music. The respect the tribals gave us has got no words to even explain it. And the walks were even more beautiful where the students got a chance to use the cell phone and cameras only for capturing the moments and nothing else,” says Hima Bindu.

The students also realised that most of the kids suffer from protein deficiency, and they don’t have stationery. “So we provided everything possible to them, which will be used for three months at least,”  said the students. The team also collected 200 saris and donated to the women. “We hope to do such trips every semester so that students can understand development dynamics and give back to the community. Such hands-on projects give them invaluable exposure,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp