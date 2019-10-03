Hyderabad residents protest with ‘Gandhi’ for water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not just was Mahatma Gandhi in Hyderabad on Wednesday, but he was also protesting for drinking water!

This was the scene at the Alakaapoor township in Neknampur where over 200 residents gathered and walked along with Gandhi’s lookalike demanding supply of water.

Calling it their own rendition of satyagraha, the residents urged the government to expedite the supply of water connections to their areas which have been denied a connection with HMWSSB from the past four years.

The apartment residents also observed Mouna Deeksha or silent protest by displaying banners on their buildings which read, “We need safe drinking water.” All this is part of the indefinite strike the residents have called for since last weekend when they took out a massive rally.

Their demand is that they will continue these strikes until the government heeds their demands, and lays the internal pipes that will get them water.

“Though we have repeatedly protested and given representation, no action has been taken by the government. We are requesting them to at least make use of the infrastructure that they have already built in terms of sumps and start supply,” said Manoj Kumar, executive committee member, Alakaapoor township Resident Welfare Association (RWA). Meanwhile, MLA Prakash Goud visited the protest site and assured that post-Dasara, he will arrange a meeting of the township members with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and the CM.

The sanction of Rs 30 crore for the township’s water lines is reportedly stuck at the CM’s office, as they are a part of the larger sanction of Rs 540+ crore for works in various areas.