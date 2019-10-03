Hyderabadis take to plogging

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to implement ban on single-use plastic in the twin cities, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up a mass ‘Plastic Waste Shramadanam’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi as part of the Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) which was launched by the Central government.

The GHMC along with several voluntary organisations took up a plogging programme on Wednesday at various circles under the corporation and the GHMC staff, officials and citizens picked up litter and trash from roads, parks and other prominent spots like Charminar, Shilparamam, and the Tank Bund.

Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It encourages people to pick up litter while running or walking.

The plogging programme was carried out in parks and colony parks as well where citizens, walkers and joggers in particular.

At Charminar, GHMC along with NTPC organised an awareness programme and also a skit on the ban of single-use of plastic and raised opinions on the need to completely ban plastic materials with thickness less than 50 microns.

Senior GHMC and NTPC officials and the British deputy high commissioner attended.

GHMC officials said that Central Government has directed all the ULBs to celebrate six-week-long Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) ensuring large scale participation from citizens as a part of the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) that was launched last month will continue till October 27, 2019.