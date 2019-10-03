Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis take to plogging

The plogging programme was carried out in parks and colony parks as well where citizens, walkers and joggers in particular.

Published: 03rd October 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to implement ban on single-use plastic in the twin cities, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up a mass ‘Plastic Waste Shramadanam’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi as part of the Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) which was launched by the Central government.

The GHMC along with several voluntary organisations took up a plogging programme on Wednesday at various circles under the corporation and the GHMC staff, officials and citizens picked up litter and trash from roads, parks and other prominent spots like Charminar, Shilparamam, and the Tank Bund.

Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It encourages people to pick up litter while running or walking.

The plogging programme was carried out in parks and colony parks as well where citizens, walkers and joggers in particular.

At Charminar, GHMC along with NTPC organised an awareness programme and also a skit on the ban of single-use of plastic and raised opinions on the need to completely ban plastic materials with thickness less than 50 microns.

Senior GHMC and NTPC officials and the British deputy high commissioner attended.

GHMC officials said that Central Government has directed all the ULBs to celebrate six-week-long Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) ensuring large scale participation from citizens as a part of the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) that was launched last month will continue till October 27, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Waste Shramadanam Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp