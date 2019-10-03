Hyderabad's Salar Jung pedestrian bridge to be a reality soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed pedestrian bridge over River Musi, opposite Salar Jung museum, and another bridge for accommodating fruit vendors at Nayapul is going to be a reality soon.

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), a wing of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has invited proposals from agencies to take up works on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) mode with two years Defect Liability Period (DLP) for the purpose.

The estimated cost of the project would be Rs165 crore. After the finalisation of the bids, the agency will have to complete the works in three years. The bridge will be 200 metres in length and 72 metre wide at the deck level and will connect Musi from Salarjung Museum to Central Library.

The additional bridge would be 180 metres long and 18 metres wide at deck level. Grand entrance gates with minarets will be provided on both ends of the bridge. Also, four ramps will be provided to facilitate movement of battery vehicles. This bridge would be designed to accommodate 336 vendors.

The fruit vendors, who were shifted from Charminar to Charkaman had to face the wrath of jewellers’ associations and hence it was decided to relocate them by building a bridge at Nayapul.

Architectural features like clock tower, open-air amphitheatre with 250-300 seating capacity, elevation features befitting to the Deccan architecture, flower motifs, tombs, minarets, façade cladding, landscaping will be a part of the proposed project.

Once the project is completed, six smart battery-operated vehicles with nine-seater vehicles would be introduced.