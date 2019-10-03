Kukatpally police arrest four persons in three different cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kukatpally police on Tuesday solved three cases and arrested four persons. The police recovered Rs 11 lakh cash, eight DSLR cameras, and 42 grams of gold ornaments from the four accused.

The arrested are Linga Vinod Kumar, 25, Perisetty Dendhadhar, 19, Kavati Ramana, 28 and Nangunoori Nikil Sai, 22.

On September 30, Dendhadhar, an employee of Jai Rajendra Jewel Palace Pvt Ltd colluded with his friend, Kumar to loot money from the jewel shop. In another case, Kavati Ramana, a chain snatcher was caught based on CCTV footage.

In the third case, a burglar who committed theft of DSLR cameras in the name of renting them stole eight cameras with the same modus operandi. He would target lenders who posted ads on OLX.