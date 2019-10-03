Making a difference every day

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No other group is as vulnerable to the elements, to diseases and various kinds of abuse more than the homeless in the city.

With no money and no identity cards, they have no option but to languish on the roads. However, a team of health professionals is trying to make a difference in their lives by distributing free medicines and food, and also by helping them rehabilitate at different shelter homes in the city.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi, Campaign for Citizens Shelters Network, along with Balyamitra Network and Nirasraya Shramik Sanghatana, organised ‘Under the Stars’, an event to show solidarity with the homeless, at Nampally Railway Station.

Among the speakers, there was Tirupati, an orphan who was living on the streets. His condition deteriorated after he contracted tuberculosis. “Luckily, the street medicine team found me and they took me to a hospital. After a six-month treatment course, I am fine. All the expenses were borne by the team and government. I live at a shelter home in Begumpet now.”

The team has Dr Rajender Arsam, Dr Nageshwar Rao, retired senior medical superintendent from Indian Railways; Dr Shobhan Babu, a physiotherapist; Ravi, a phycho-social counsellor; Paul Isaac, a social worker and Chinna Babu, a male nurse. While all the member doctors have their own practices, they devote their time in the evening going around 27 locations in the city. They work from Monday to Friday between 6 pm and 12 am. They also tend to accident victims.

Talking about the main health issues that the homeless face, Dr Rajender said: “We pick up persons with HIV, neurological diseases, malnutrition, foot diseases etc. Alcoholism is also very rampant among this group. We try to provide primary care like wound dressings and vital medicines at the spot. If the nature of the illness is serious, we take them to hospitals and then find a place for them in government-aided shelter homes.”

But the process is not breezy always. Many of the homeless, who are mentally ill, do not co-operate and that is where counsellor Ravi steps in. Sometimes, they have to take the help of police to shift the patient to a hospital.

The team, which is supported by Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Aman Vedika, also tries to rehabilitate persons who have suffered stroke and spinal cord injuries in government rehab centres. However, the team rues that there is an urgent need for government de-addiction centres. Such centres can help homeless persons who are addicted to alcohol and other substances.