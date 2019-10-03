Police arrest one, suspect personal issues behind scientist’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Were family disputes behind the murder of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) photography scientist Suresh Kumar? A day after SR Nagar police found him dead at his flat in Dharam Karan Road, police suspect two reasons for the murder.

Based on the call data, police took one Srinivas into custody for questioning in connection with the case. Srinivas used to frequently visit Suresh in his flat. Police also collected details of the person from watchman of the Annapurna apartment where Suresh was staying.

Sources said that they are yet to investigate the case by questioning family members including his wife Indira, a bank employee working in Chennai in connection with the case. Similarly, police also started establishing Suresh’s relationship with the Srinivas.

Though the police are yet to establish a motive for the crime, a preliminary probe points to personal reasons, and nothing to do with his official work.

“We are probing the case based on the call data of Suresh’s mobile. It was a pre-planned murder. Hours after Suresh arrived in the city from Ahmedabad, he talked with someone known to him. We are also scanning the CCTV of the apartment to probe the case,” a police official said.

The preliminary postmortem report indicated deep injuries on Suresh’s head that caused heavy bleeding which resulted him into slipping into coma.

Police suspect that he was hit on head with some heavy object resulting in his death.

“There were injury marks on his head. He appears to have been hit with a heavy blunt object. We are investigating if someone forcibly entered into the flat or the assailant was known to the victim,” an official was quoted as saying.

The body was handed over to his family after the postmortem.