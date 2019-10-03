Home Cities Hyderabad

Police arrest one, suspect personal issues behind scientist’s murder

The preliminary postmortem report indicated deep injuries on Suresh’s head that caused heavy bleeding which resulted him into slipping into coma.

Published: 03rd October 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Were family disputes behind the murder of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) photography scientist Suresh Kumar? A day after SR Nagar police found him dead at his flat in Dharam Karan Road, police suspect two reasons for the murder.

Based on the call data, police took one Srinivas into custody for questioning in connection with the case.  Srinivas used to frequently visit Suresh in his flat. Police also collected details of the person from watchman of the Annapurna apartment where Suresh was staying.

Sources said that they are yet to investigate the case by questioning family members including his wife Indira, a bank employee working in Chennai in connection with the case. Similarly, police also started establishing Suresh’s relationship with the Srinivas.

Though the police are yet to establish a motive for the crime, a preliminary probe points to personal reasons, and nothing to do with his official work.

“We are probing the case based on the call data of Suresh’s mobile. It was a pre-planned murder. Hours after Suresh arrived in the city from Ahmedabad, he talked with someone known to him.  We are also scanning the  CCTV of the apartment to probe the case,” a police official said.

The preliminary postmortem report indicated deep injuries on Suresh’s head that caused heavy bleeding which resulted him into slipping into coma.

Police suspect that he was hit on head with some heavy object resulting in his death. 

“There were injury marks on his head. He appears to have been hit with a heavy blunt object. We are investigating if someone forcibly entered into the flat or the assailant was known to the victim,” an official was quoted as saying.

The body was handed over to his family after the postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad police
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp