Two-storey building sinks into ground in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-storeyed building sunk into the ground at Goshamahal on Wednesday night reportedly due to the construction of a cellar on the plot next to it, which is the site of a proposed apartment complex.

However, no one was injured in the mishap as no one was home at the time.

On Wednesday evening, the owner of the neighbouring plot started digging his land when suddenly the building sunk in to the ground, with only the first floor above the ground.