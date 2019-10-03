Where families bond and dance

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chill is yet to set in the air but it’s cool enough for people to enjoy the not-so-far taste of winter, and what better way to do it than indulging in festivities that are also refulgent with colours, glittering with tiny mirrors on the dresses of Garba dancers.

The ongoing Navratri Utsav at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet was in full swing on Wednesday, with live orchestra performing songs like “kesariyo rang tore’, ‘ek main aur ek tu’ among other numbers. The music and dance was in full action.

The theme was Mughal-e-Azam. “We are also celebrating Gandhi Jayanti,” said Kavita Jain of Navkar Darshan.

That’s how some amongst the dancers were holding small flags to mark respect to Mahatma Gandhi as they swirled on the soft green carpet.

Two couples dressed as a Mughal king and queen did a wonderful job holding the silk-wrapped sword as a Dandiya stick.

The most interesting part of the evening was seeing toddlers dressed in tiny sparkling outfits, while a young mother danced taking her baby in her arms.

It was quite cute to see a seven-year-old twinkling in her kaleidoscopic dress holding an equally beautiful tiny umbrella. What made her even cuter were her large glares shaped as daisies resting on the bridge of her nose.

Her face beamed on being asked about her outfit, “It’s mommy who bought this for me.”