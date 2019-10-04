Home Cities Hyderabad

Disaster Response Force raze collapsed building in Goshamahal

The building that collapsed at Baradari Chandanwadi area in Goshamahal division on Wednesday was demolished by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) on Thursday.

GHMC and DRF workers demolishing the two-storeyed building which collapsed at Goshamahal in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

Over a dozen workers with JCBs arrived at the spot and demolished the structure by afternoon. Sources said that the reason for the building to collapse was an illegal cellar being dug up for a building next to it.
The neighbours in and around the area had submitted a complaint to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) about it, but no action was taken. Even after many complaints, the GHMC did not act, which means the officials may have taken the money and kept quiet, the locals alleged. Meanwhile, Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh said that many illegal constructions were being taken up in Goshamahal constituency, but no action was taken against the erring GHMC officials. Over `1,000 crore of illegal constructions are being done, he said.

“I have personally given a  complaint to the municipal commissioner. The complete system from top to bottom is part of this illegal construction mafia. Stop all illegal constructions and encroachments,’’ he said.

