GHMC offices lack fire safety equipment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been initiating stern action against commercial complexes, shopping malls, educational institutions, private hospitals and others for lack of safety norms in their premises, when it comes to GHMC, almost all the six zonal offices do not have full-fledged fire safety equipment in place, and any fire accident can lead to serious consequences, including important files getting burnt.

Realising this, the corporation has woken up and decided to provide fire safety systems at all their zonal offices. The zonal offices where fire safety systems will be installed include LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Charminar, for which it has invited tenders for installing the equipment at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for all zones.

Same is the case with GHMC’s head office on Tank Bund Road where the entire premises does not have proper fire safety equipment in place. Those that are existing are worn-out and are gathering dust due to lack of proper maintenance, and any untoward incident can lead to serious consequences.

The GHMC officials said that many of the zonal offices, as well as circle offices, do not have adequate fire safety equipment in the premises and not much interest has been shown to install or upgrade the worn-out fire safety systems in the GHMC offices.

In the light of fire accidents that took place in the city in the past few years, the GHMC has been inspecting premises where footfalls are high. The corporation has been taking action against persons violating the fire safety norms by slapping notices and also sealing the premises. “Before anyone points fingers at GHMC, we want to provide fire safety systems in all our zonal offices”, GHMC officials said.