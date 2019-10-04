GHMC releases 50000 Gambusia fish fingerlings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To check the breeding of mosquitoes in ponds where Ganesh idols were immersed, the GHMC has released 50,000 Gambusia fish in as many as 23 water ponds on Thursday to eradicate the larvae in these ponds, to check the spread of dengue, malaria and other viral fevers.

The Gambusia fish eat larvae present on the surface of the water. These fish will multiply to five lakh fingerlings in a months’ time, GHMC Chief Entomologist, Rambabu said.

Another few thousand fingerlings will be released in other water ponds and lakes breeding of mosquitoes is found, he said. Fogging operations are also being continued with 150 portable and 10 vehicle-mounted machines. As many as 40,000 houses have been checked for mosquito breeding.