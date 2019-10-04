Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police nab two Haryana-based gangs robbing ATM machines 

Amjad’s cousin Zubair asked him to conduct a recce of the ATM booths which could be easily looted.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Haryana-based gangs involved in breaking ATM machines and stealing cash from them, were arrested by Rachakonda police on Thursday. Police recovered stolen cash and tools used to commit the crime. Police found that the gangs targeted ATM booths that were unguarded and had less number of CCTV cameras inside the booth.

The Adibatla police teams nabbed Mohd Amjad, a cab driver. He, along with his cousin Zubair and friends looted an ATM machine at Adibatla a month ago, using a gas cutter. They were also involved in an attempt to loot an ATM at Patancheru. Prior to this, the gang was arrested by the Haryana police in a property offence in April.

Amjad’s cousin Zubair asked him to conduct a recce of the ATM booths which could be easily looted. After zeroing in on the target, they would drive to the location in a car. Using gas cutters, they would cut open the machine and gain access to the chest and loot the money. They also tried to commit similar offence at ICICI bank’s ATM at Hayathnagar, but noticing public at a nearby tea stall, dropped the plan. Enroute from Hayathnagar to Habsiguda, they tried to target as many as 15 ATMs, but did not succeed due to public movement.

In another case, LB Nagar police solved an ATM theft case and recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash stolen from the SBI ATM. Four persons were arrested in connection with the case. Police are on the hunt for another accused.

