Hyderabad's Metropolitan Magistrate Court convicts drunk drivers, fined Rs 10,500 each

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Third Metropolitan Magistrate Court convicted nine people for drunk driving under the new Motor Vehicle (MV) Act here on Thursday. They were slapped with a fine of Rs 10,500 each after being caught driving in an inebriated condition. The fine amount is almost five times more than the previous amount of Rs 2,000. Of the nine caught under Bahadurpura, Sultan Bazar and Falaknuma traffic police limits, three were auto drivers, three were car drivers and three were driving two-wheelers.

According to officials, they were caught in September, and as it was their first offence, they were fined Rs 10,500 as per the new MV Act. None were awarded jail terms. One of the auto-rickshaw drivers were caught drunk while transporting schoolchildren. This is the first time the new MV Act is being used in the city. It was previously used in Nalgonda district by a court.