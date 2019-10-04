Home Cities Hyderabad

Public hearing on Hyderabad Metro Rail safety just a sham?

Published: 04th October 2019 07:01 AM

Hyderabad Metro (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The public hearing conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Rail safety on Thursday morning in the aftermath of the death of 26-year-old, Mounica, received flak from the handful of people who turned up for the meeting.

Attended by about 50 people from various civil rights groups and NGO’s, they questioned why the media was not allowed for the hearing, and why people were taken in small groups, or individually to give comments on the Metro’s safety measures.

Speaking to Express, PS Reddy, an advocate and engineer said that the public hearing was undemocratic, as it was held behind closed doors. “We were placed in different halls. After that, people were called in groups of two or three and individually, which was even stranger. We then met a committee of three people who asked us questions and took down our responses. It wasn’t a routine procedure and quite restrictive,” said Reddy. People said they raised several concerns about the quality of material used by Metro.

“Structural damage is clearly visible at Metro stations. It appears as if no finishing has been done. We also raised issue of debris being dumped on the Metro median, and that of water ducts directly releasing water onto the roads and damaging and endangering riders,” said Ch Veera Charry who was present at the hearing.

Several PWD activists who attended alleged that HMRL had failed to provide access to them, as they often find it difficult approaching the platforms or access services toilets, as they are always locked.

