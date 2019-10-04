Telangana State Pollution Control Board teams up with Hyderabad-based startup Recykal to collect six tonnes of plastic waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of the ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ initiative, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), in collaboration with startup Recykal, has collected six tonnes of plastic waste from Hyderabad. Of the six-tonne waste, about one-tonne was sent to the State recycling centre on October 2. The rest of the waste will be sent over the next couple of days.

The plastic waste was collected by Hyderabad-based startup Recykal over the last month from various bulk producers in the city, including schools and IT companies. The six-week-long awareness campaign to tackle plastic waste began from September 11 and would go on till October 27.