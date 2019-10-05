Andhra Pradesh man abuses Hyderabad policewoman officer online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh for harassing a senior policewoman by creating a fake profile on Facebook and posting obscene pictures.

The arrested person was identified as Kunapareddy Manmohan. According to police, the woman police officer lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police stating that someone created multiple fake Facebook profiles in her name, to share obscene content, and also shared her official contact details with strangers for objectionable reasons.