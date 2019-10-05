Home Cities Hyderabad

Festive season brings sales delight to Hyderabadis

Published: 05th October 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

TVS Apache RTR 200 (Representational Image)

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s raining offers and deals! The festive season calls for a little indulgence and we thought we could give you a run-through of who’s offering what!

Ride off!

Be off to unchartered territories with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile application technology is paired with the TVS Connect App, which is available on Google Play Store and iOS App store.  The application hosts multiple features including Navigation, Race Telemetry, Tour Mode, Lean Angle Mode, Crash Alert and Call/SMS notification.

Shine on

Along with Diwali comes Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. Believed to be Goddess Lakshmi’s birthday, buying gold during this day or during this season is considered auspicious. As you celebrate Bathukamma too through the nine days of Navratri, jewellery will play an essential part. GRT Jewellers is offering `50 less on every gram of gold bought and 10% of on diamonds and uncut diamonds. Caratlane the online platform for jewellery is offering 25% savings on diamond jewellery and flat 5% off on solitaires. If you want to surprise the women in your life this is the best chance! Kirtilal is runninng a lucky draw for all their customers which offers a diamond necklace worth `3 lakh as the first prize.

Home Upgrades
Diwali is meant to bring new energy into one’s life and fixing up your home can be a great way to do so. Home decor is up for grabs for offer prices and its something you must check it out.  Home centre’s Green Sale valid till Oct 8 offers upto 60% off and an extra 20% on exchange of furniture. Along with that the stores also have offers on home decor items for you rto spruce up your home. Pepperfry’s Furniture Mania Sale also offers 60% off. And if you are an online buyer it also adds `10,000 to your account for your first purchase. Danube says, “Iss tyohar pura ghar badal do” and is offering upto 50% off on their merchandise. Take with you an exchange and you get a flat 25% off too!

Sugary delights
Sweets make an important part of the Diwali and Dasara celebrations and with the multiple options available, this is a great time to indulge Whether you like to stock some up at home or gift to your loved ones, Bikanervala offers gift combos based on your preference. You could choose from the chocolate boxes, dry fruits or the ever-green Kaju katli. If you’re not sure about what to gift, they also have on sale vouchers which make for a great gift. Come Diwali season, Dadus lines its shelves with decorative gift boxes of various sizes to suit your pocket. Assorted dry fruits, or assorted sweets are quite the favourite and the imaginative decoration of the boxes is what seals the deal for most. Emerald is a go-to store for those who love their organics. Earthy and natural, Emerald is a little more expensive than its counterparts but is loved for its authentic tastes.   Get a taste of those age-old grandma’s sweets like ariselu, sunnundalu and more at this all-Telugu sweet shop. These will give you a generous dose of nostalgia when your entire family meets up for the festival.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com @PSrividya53

