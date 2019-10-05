Hyderabadis explore 'Best Childhood'  in Dandiya nights dhamaka 

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the sixth night of ‘Navratri Utsav-2019’ celebrations, the footfall continued to increase, with enthusiastic Hyderabadis decked in their traditional best making their presence felt at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet on Friday. Enthusiasts gathered on the dance floor in front of the stage to perform Dandiya, choreographed by Mumbai-based live band Darshan Pandya and team. Men, women and kids sashayed to the lilting melodies belted out by the band, which was a treat to watch.

The theme of the day was “Best Childhood”, where participants were dressed in their school uniforms, replete with school bags and water bottles, and danced away. There was also a boisterous crowd witnessed at ‘I love Navratri’ installation, where people eagerly posed and took selfies. Guests were also seen at ‘Ram ki Bandi’; and other food stalls, relishing piping hot idlis, dosas, frankies, and more. “Despite the rain, the impressive number of people showing up at the event is really wonderful”, said organiser Saloni Jain. The theme for tomorrow is “Best Science Avatar”, where participants can dress up in astronaut uniforms and other paraphernalia. The New Indian Express is the media partner for this event. The grand finale is on October 7.