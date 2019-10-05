Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s first bio-methanisation plant inaugurated in Serilingampally Zone

Hyderabad’s first bio-methanisation plant was inaugurated at Deepthisri Nagar garbage transfer station in Chandanagar of Serilingampally Zone.

Published: 05th October 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s first bio-methanisation plant was inaugurated at Deepthisri Nagar garbage transfer station in Chandanagar of Serilingampally Zone. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will insist every garbage generator generating more than 25 kg to set up a compost, bio-methane gas plant, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said during the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

The newly-opened plant has a capacity to convert one metric tonne (MT) of wet waste into biogas of 80 cubic meter per day. This raw gas can be used for 16 hours of continuous flame. Further, the project of generating compressed gas by using converter is under consideration and this would boost up the utilisation of gas for garbage autos that will reduce the utilisation of diesel.

The plant capacity can further be boosted to 10 MT which will reduce the cost of transportation for the GHMC. The waste generated from this plant is further converted into compost by anaerobic methods which can further reduce the cost of plant maintenance for the GHMC.

The site was chosen considering there was a constant inflow of segregate waste and dedicated 20 to 30 MT of wet waste generated from gated communities and hotels in Serilingampally zone to cut the transportation and processing costs.

Around 5,000 MT garbage is being generated in the city every day, 40 per cent of which is feasible for compost and biogas generation, the Mayor said. If every bulk garbage generator sets up such plants, the overload of garbage on transfer stations can be eased. If the plant is upgraded to CNG the gas can also be supplied to auto-rickshaws, the Mayor added.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Harichandana Dasari said that 80 cubic meters of biogas is generated from 1 MT garbage

CSR contribution
Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has funded `24.76 lakh to the plant, HAL General Manager Rajiv Kumar said on the occasion

