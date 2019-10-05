Home Cities Hyderabad

National Remote Sensing Center scientist’s murder solved, one arrested

On September 30, Srinivas reached Suresh Kumar's house at 9.30 pm, carrying a knife he had recently purchased.

HYDERABAD: Two days after a 56-year-old scientist from the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) was found murdered at his flat under SR Nagar police limits, the police arrested a man who was allegedly sexually involved with the deceased and murdered him over monetary issues. The murder weapon and two gold rings belonging to Suresh Kumar were seized from the accused.

Speaking to media persons, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused, J Srinivas, 39, a lab technician at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Ameerpet, first met the deceased Suresh Kumar a few months ago. Suresh Kumar was unwell and had approached the diagnostics lab for tests where the accused collected his blood.

Explaining about the duo’s sexual relationship, the commissioner said, “The accused exploited the NRSC expert who was lonely and looking for someone to perform unnatural acts. The accused expected monetary favours in return. As the accused did not get expected amounts, he hatched a plan to kill him.”

The investigating team looked for issues in the professional as well as familial life of the accused. After getting an insight, evidence such as CCTV footage of the suspect’s movement, his fingerprint found at the crime scene, and information from the mobile phone of the deceased, helped police solve the case.

On September 30, Srinivas reached Suresh Kumar’s house at 9.30 pm, carrying a knife he had recently purchased. After having sex, the duo got into an argument over money and Srinivas attacked Suresh Kumar with the knife, causing serious head injuries, the police said. Minutes before killing the scientist, the accused had surfed information on his mobile about how to kill someone.

Suresh Kumar’s wife Indira works as a bank manager in Chennai, his son is settled in USA, while his daughter is in New Delhi.

