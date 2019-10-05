Only 600 buses for 33 lakh Hyderabad commuters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the RTC employees’ strike set to begin from Friday midnight, merely 10 per cent of the total fleet of RTC buses expected to hit the roads on Saturday morning.

Of the nearly 3,500 RTC buses that ply the roads under GHMC limits, barely 400 to 600 will continue services due to the strike, that too after the private bus drivers turn up. According to officials from RTC, GHMC limits have only 377 Private Hire Buses (PHB), which have refused to join the strike. The RTC will primarily be depending on them considering the latter come in with their own conductors and drivers.

Above this, based on a request put forth by the transport department and RTC, the RTC is also expecting at least 300 private bus drivers with heavy vehicle licence to turn up on the morning of October 5. According to senior officials, a motor vehicle inspector will be assigned to each depot to form a small committee to look into where these drivers can be assigned and sent. These drivers will also be given a basic training on how to go about providing service.

Speaking to Express, Joint Transport Commissioner for Hyderabad J Panduranga stated that efforts are on to link up with private bus contractors who provide buses for inter-district services. “About 300 such buses are expected to ply the city roads. We have also requested school buses to help in providing services,” he noted.

Ensuring that ticket prices will not increase even by a single rupee V Venkateshwaralu, Executive Director RTC, said, “Passengers will not have to shell out a single penny more.”

The Transport department has also urged cab-aggregators Ola and Uber to deploy all their cabs on Saturday morning.

Metro to start at 5 am today

Metro has also been asked to increase the frequency and extend the time of services. In a bid to increase its footfall by up to five lakh, the Hyderabad Metro rail will run from 5 am to 12.30 on Saturday. Frequency of trains will also increase by 3 minutes during peak hours and 5 minutes during non-peak hours.