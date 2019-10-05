Home Cities Hyderabad

Peddapalli district administration targets another milestone: Sanitary napkins to every woman in district

In fact, the unit was set up at a time when people spoke about menstruation in hushed tones.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Women at the Sabala sanitary pad production unit in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After gaining prominence in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 rankings, where it ranked third at the national level and first among southern States, the Peddapalli district administration took up an ambitious plan to ensure sanitary pads to every woman in the district.

The plan took shape through an exclusive sanitary pad production unit set up by a self-help group (SHG). Sabala, the brainchild of Collector Sri Devasena, not only provided a low-cost option for menstrual hygiene but also set a benchmark for eco-friendly pads that soon became instrumental in removing the taboo around menstruation.

“We started the district brand of sanitary napkins through SHGs of 12 trained members. With a loan of `45 lakh, the unit was set up to produce napkins at a per-unit cost of `2,” said Devasena.

In fact, the unit was set up at a time when people spoke about menstruation in hushed tones. But soon enough, school students to grown women were speaking publicly about the issue. “But accessibility and disposal remained to be dealt with. Sabala was an initiative by women, for women. The members took indent from each house and passed it off to the manufacturing unit, and the same network was retraced to supply pads at the doorstep. This solved the accessibility issue,” said the collector. Since the pads were made of super-absorbent polymer, they are eco-friendly and disintegrate in the water.

Within a few months, there was a 50 per cent drop in the number of women approaching hospitals complaining of infections associated with urinary and reproductive systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan-2018 rankings Peddapalli district administration sanitary pads self-help group Collector Sri Devasena menstrual hygiene
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp