Truck driver helps nab gang of Telangana and Karnataka robbers

On September 21,  the gang members asked a cabbie for a drop and sped with the vehicle.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alert truck driver helped nab a notorious four-member gang of robbers, wanted by the police of both Telangana and Karnataka, here on Friday. Led by one, Shaik Irfan Ahmed, a driver by profession, the gang had been committing various thefts and robberies on Karnataka highway for the last two weeks.

On September 21,  the gang members asked a cabbie for a drop and sped with the vehicle. They disconnected the GPS from the vehicle and committed several robberies on the highway leading towards Karnataka. They then drove to Karnataka where they robbed a customer at a dhaba as well.

Soon after, the gang chased and robbed a truck plying on the highway. They robbed the truck driver of his cash, mobile phone, and debt card. The alert driver soon called up the police who set up a check point on the highway. However, they escaped and abandoned the car and fled into the city and were taking shelter at different locations and were nabbed by the Narsingi police.

