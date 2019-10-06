Fleeing from stray dogs turns fatal for Hyderabad woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old woman returning home from market was charged by a pack of stray dogs at Chaitanyapuri of Rachakonda comissionerate in the city.

In an attempt to escape from them, the victim Ch Soma Laxmi fell down on the road and sustained a head injury.

She succumbed at hospital in the early hours of Saturday. The incident has once again exposed the menace of stray dogs in the city.

Chaintanyapuri Inspector N Ramu said, the deceased Soma Laxmi, was chased because of the supplies she was carrying in her hands. is residing at Indira nagar of Chaintanyapuri along with her husband Somaiah.

The pack of dogs also chased her to some distance, till she lost balance and fell, sustaining an injury to the head.