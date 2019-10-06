Government keeps Telangana moving with 9,000 buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the era of hired cabs and buses, trains and Metro, the TSRTC strike did manage to dent the transport options in the state with the government having to pull in private buses and drivers from all nooks and crannies to meet public needs.

According to data by 3 pm from RTA and RTC officials, the state put up 8.9k transport options for the entire state, apart from trains, private long-distance buses, Metro and MMTS.

Compared to the RTC fleet, the government was just 1,000 buses short of reaching the golden number after contribution from Private Hired RTC buses, Private operators, Maxi cabs, and schools and colleges.

Furthermore, there were roughly 1,500-2,000 buses in Hyderabad limits, giving GHMC very poor coverage of buses.

However, this was possibly compensated for and did not directly impact users as other modes of transport were available.

While the Hyderabad Metro saw an above-average footfall, the largest providers were Maxi cabs with 2,778 of them plying city roads.