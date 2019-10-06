Hyderabad commuters struck by RTC strike

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who were the winners of day one of the TSRTC strike?

While on the one hand, TSRTC unions showed their strength by not turning up in the morning and at the 6 pm deadline set by the government in the face of threats of job loss; on the other hand, the government crushed the morale of the striking staff by proving it could keep the state moving even without the RTC.

Only 155 of the 50,000-odd employees showed up at 6 pm, the government’s deadline for them to report for work.

But regardless of who won, it was clear that on day one of the strike, the common man was the biggest loser.

After being struck by the anxiety of an impending strike, people were forced to let their pockets bleed due to the standoff.

Away from the transport department’s radar, many were forced to hitchhike to get back home, putting themselves at risk.

However, the real impact of the strike is expected to be felt only when the festival season ends on Wednesday, and several private vehicles that are now plying for the government would again be used as college buses, company vehicles and the like.

Both the government and RTC unions are switching gears in a bid to arm-twist the other into heeding their demands.

The unions say the government has been unjust to the people. “The government says 9,000 buses plied on the roads, but just ask them how many trips they made. RTC drivers make four-five trips every day with one-third the salary,” said Hanumanth Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 convenor.

The unions have decided to protest at the Assembly on Sunday, and will also hold a round-table meeting. The government, meanwhile, decided to call a high-level committee meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan.