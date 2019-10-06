KTR asks GHMC to prepare specific plans to improve sanitation in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to improve sanitation in each ward and circle in the city, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prepare specific plans for every ward and circle.

He also directed GHMC to identify places for construction of a recycling plant for Construction Debris (C&D) and garbage dumping yards.

The minister held a meeting with GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy.

During the meeting, the minister said even though the corporation was focusing on sanitation with a staff of 18,000 workers, there is still scope for improvement.

He said involvement of citizens is also needed for improvement in the sanitation situation. Particularly, involvement of SHGs, Residential Welfare Associations and NGOs is necessary, he added.

Further, he asked officials to replace the present garbage collecting autos with electric vehicles as per norms prescribed for transport of Solid Waste Management.

The district collectors were asked to identify lands, acquire them and hand them over to GHMC. The other instructions issued by the minister include preparing a health calendar with works to be taken up for prevention and control of seasonal and viral diseases throughout the year.

GHMC makes arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma

The GHMC is making elaborate arrangements on Tank Bund for the smooth conduct of ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ (the finale of the festival), which falls two days before Dasara.

The nine-day festival comes to an end on Sunday. On October 6, a colourful rally will be taken out from LB Stadium, Basheerbagh at 3 pm to Tank Bund.

For the immersion of Bathukamma, the Bathukamma Ghat has been spruced up. A series of programmes will be organised at the ghat.