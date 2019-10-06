Overpriced Palle Velugu services a no-no for denizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the government has been running several alternative inter-district services in the event of the RTC strike, the exorbitantly priced ordinary (Palle Velugu) services led to significant disappointment among denizens.

In fact, a majority of passengers opted for private-run vehicles over State-provided transport.

Of course, the private operators charged high prices too. However, the commuters mostly stuck to them due to the assurance that they will facilitate a ride without fail.

Meanwhile, when it came to TSRTC’s ‘alternative’ services, the passengers lurked in confusion, witnessing unusual police security both inside the buses and at the bus stands and showed less interest in services provided by TSRTC on the first day.

“Usually, I go to Dilsukhnagar bus stand to board a bus to Nalgonda. But this time, I had come near the LB Nagar X Roads, hoping that I will be able to find some mode of transportation.

"There is no clarity regarding the operations of TSRTC bus services. It is currently the last option for the commute to my home,” said Garine Swathi, a resident of Karmanghat.

She added that her husband had to drop his plan to visit home due to high prices. The situation becomes evident with a visit to some bus stations in Hyderabad.

There were very few passengers seen at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), and other halting points, all spots which would be crowded even on a normal day.

“I had come on my motorcycle. If no transportation is available at a reasonable price, I would proceed on my bike,” said Naresh Kumar, a commuter.