Rough ride for commuters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was the daily commuters who paid the heaviest price for the TSRTC strike which began on Saturday, as almost every ‘alternative’ transport option arranged by the government charged double the regular rates from passengers.

Several commuters within Hyderabad limits complained that they were charged Rs 20 instead of Rs 10, as school buses and mazda mini buses plied alongside the 256 odd RTC buses in the city.

The worst affected were those travelling from Hyderabad to other districts, as they were charged double the rates for long-distance travel.

For instance, RTC buses going to Hyderabad, driven by hired bus drivers and conductors, were found charging Rs 800 to Rs 900 instead of the usual Rs 350.

In fact, private buses with permits jacked up the prices even further.

It may be recalled that the RTC on Friday had assured citizens that no bus would charge more than mandated.

However, RTC buses driven by private players themselves were part of the loot, exploiting the desperation of scores of citizens heading home.

While travelling to areas like Karimnagar and Sircilla, the public suffered an additional burden to their pockets, with the Rs 150-ticket getting increased to Rs 300 and even Rs 400. Most reluctantly agreed to the surge, since the Dasara celebrations start in a day.

“It was a double blow for me, as the ticket I booked was cancelled. I lost about Rs 180 there. I then made a second booking, and that bus did not show up. I lost that money too. Now I am planning to pay Rs 400 and take a mini-bus to reach Sircilla,” said Janvi, a student.

In the city as well, though options like Metro and MMTS were available, residents of areas like Musheerabad, Dilsukhnagar and Mehdipatnam who are reliant on RTC, were left at the mercy of fleecing autos or private buses.

“The school buses are fleecing as well. I took one from Mehdipatnam to Balaji temple. This usually costs Rs 20 on TSRTC, but they charged Rs 40,” said Chaitanya, a commuter.

Another commuter Mallikarjun stated that he had to pay close to Rs 100 to go from Rathifile to Gandhi Hospital in a shared auto, where people were being packed to hilt. Some others also commented that none from RTA or Police departments were checking these buses and finding out whether they were overcharging.

Minister Ajay Kumar says new transport policy on anvil

On the evening of October 5, the Chief Minister’s Office made its stand clear, stating that all TSRTC employees who do not turn up for work by 6 pm on Saturday would be suspended, and would not be taken back in service at any cost.

A press release by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar stated that a new transport policy would be evolved and ascertained by the government, at a special review meeting to be held on Sunday.

With the ongoing strikes leaving the transport partially crippled and dependent on private players, the government noted that until alternative arrangements are made, a three-pronged ad-hoc measure has been devised.

As per the same, the government will continue to run RTC by hiring 3,000-4,000 private hire buses.

They also plan to invite applications from young men and women who have a valid licence to drive heavy vehicles