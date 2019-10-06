Where science meets dandiya! 

Paulami Sen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intricately crafted chaniya cholis and ghagras swirling with every move: check. Decorated dandiya sticks and enthusiasm to make every moment count: check and check.

The Navratri Utsav- 2019 at Police Hockey Stadium in Begumpet, is memorable to the hilt!

For Day 7, the participants came dressed in their best avatars related to science. A bit quirky for something as traditional for the garba rounds.

However, maybe the dichotomies of science and tradition made the festivities click. Saturday night here was eventful with big groups posing for selfies in their finery and then moving on to groove to classic tracks that started with slower tempo, but soon progressed to thumping beats.

Towards the latter half of the night, the live band from Mumbai who pumped up the beats for the exclusive dance-off, Dandiya Premiere league, where the two groups comprising 20 players challenged each other to win silver worth Rs 30,000.

They ensured that the end of the night was nothing short of memorable with the participants leaving with anticipation for Sunday’s Ashtami celebrations.

“The finale is on October 7 and the last two days are going to be even more fantastic,” says organiser Saloni Jain. The New Indian Express is the media partner for the event.