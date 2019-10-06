Home Cities Hyderabad

Where science meets dandiya! 

They ensured that the end of the night was nothing short of memorable with the participants leaving with anticipation for Sunday’s Ashtami celebrations.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

People performing the traditional garba on Day 7 of The Navratri Utsav

People performing the traditional garba on Day 7 of The Navratri Utsav

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intricately crafted chaniya cholis and ghagras swirling with every move: check. Decorated dandiya sticks and enthusiasm to make every moment count: check and check.

The Navratri Utsav- 2019 at Police Hockey Stadium in Begumpet, is memorable to the hilt!

For Day 7, the participants came dressed in their best avatars related to science. A bit quirky for something as traditional for the garba rounds.

However, maybe the dichotomies of science and tradition made the festivities click. Saturday night here was eventful with big groups posing for selfies in their finery and then moving on to groove to classic tracks that started with slower tempo, but soon progressed to thumping beats.

Towards the latter half of the night, the live band from Mumbai who pumped up the beats for the exclusive dance-off, Dandiya Premiere league, where the two groups comprising 20 players challenged each other to win silver worth Rs 30,000.

They ensured that the end of the night was nothing short of memorable with the participants leaving with anticipation for Sunday’s Ashtami celebrations.

“The finale is on October 7 and the last two days are going to be even more fantastic,” says organiser Saloni Jain. The New Indian Express is the media partner for the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad Navratri Utsav dandiya festival hyderabad
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp