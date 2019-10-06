Women worst-affected as security of journeys becomes a concern 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, women were worst-affected by the state-wide strike announced by all nine RTC unions.

Even though by evening it became apparent that the number of transport options available at the disposal of government were at par with the TSRTC fleet that went on strike, the uncertainty and anxiety got to many commuters, especially women.

Speaking to Express, Supriya M, who had to travel to Karimnagar said that her parents desisted her from taking a school bus to their native place as they feared for her safety.

“The price was not the issue, but I am a little worried as to where they will make stops. What if a bus breaks down, what route will they take. If it is RTC there is some sort of assurance,” she said.

Several citizens, desperate to get home for the festive season, sat in cramped school buses meant for children and travelled for over 300 km. But a similar luxury was not available to the likes of those staying in tier-3 cities.

“I have to go up to Godavarikhani and the buses are only up to Karimnagar. I had booked an RTC for 7 am and reached at 5.30 am, but it never turned up. A private bus may not have further connectivity to Godavarikhani,” said Ravali Kayak, a working woman.

Citizens also questioned how qualified these drivers were.

“There is a dire need now so we have to travel in these buses. But we just saw the drivers walk by us who will drive the bus that we travel in. How qualified are they? Some beaten up maxi-cabs are taking people all the way to Nizamabad. Is anyone checking the fitness of these cars,” questioned Sumanshree, a commuter.