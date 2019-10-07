Home Cities Hyderabad

Grandeur marks Saddula Bathukamma at Hyderabad's Tank Bund

The brilliantly lit Tank Bund saw fireworks lasting for about 10-15 minutes marking the finale of the festival.

Published: 07th October 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of women gather to give a grand farewell to Bathukamma at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday |S senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nine-day colourful Bathukamma festival culminated on Sunday. Saddula Bathukamma, which falls two days before the Dasara festival, ended on a grand note in the city, with Tank Bund and other water bodies being the main attraction of the celebrations.

Over 20,000 women dressed in their best traditional attire performed Bathukamma to traditional songs of the state festival and tonnes of flowers were immersed in the Bathukamma Ghat on the Tank Bund road and other water tanks. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife K Shoba and daughter, K Kavitha, Cabinet ministers, political leaders and others took part in the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations.

The festival is the cultural signature of Telangana and its pride. Bathukammas are beautiful flower stacks, arranged with different unique seasonal flowers most of them with medicinal values in concentric layers in the shape of temple Gopuram.

The brilliantly lit Tank Bund saw fireworks lasting for about 10-15 minutes marking the finale of the festival. Colourful laser lighting along with other extensive arrangements marked a tribute to the State festival.

Also, a series of cultural programmes by the tourism department was organised at the ghat which received accolades from all.  The entire Hussainsagar area was decorated with lights and flowers. Apart from Tank Bund, Saddula  Bathukamma was organised in a befitting manner in many colonies in the city. A colourful rally with women carrying Bathukammas was taken out from LB Stadium towards Tank Bund Road. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bathukamma festival Saddula Bathukamma Dasara Tank Bund CM KCR K Shoba K Kavitha LB Stadium
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp